Des Plaines police investigating after man allegedly approaches boys at park with zip ties, cord

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- A man approached two children in a Des Plaines park with zip ties and an extension cord Wednesday night, police said.

Two brothers, ages 17 and 8, were playing about 5:40 p.m. at Jaycee Park, located at 1496 Wicke Ave., when a man, about 30 years old, wearing all black, approached them, holding an extension cord and zip ties, Des Plaines police said.

The man appeared to realize one of the brothers was older, and went back to his vehicle, a black SUV with silver rims and tinted windows, police said.

The boys went home, and the man followed them there in his car before driving away when they went inside, according to police.

Officers remained in the area in an effort to find the suspect, but he did not return.

Anyone with information, or who may have captured the incident on a home surveillance camera, is asked to call Des Plaines police at 847-391-5457.