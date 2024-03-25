Illinois Prisoner Review Board member steps down after Jayden Perkins' stabbing death

Man accused in Edgewater attack released from prison that day, officials said

Illinois Prisoner Review Board member LeAnn Miller is stepping down after Crosetti Brand was accused in the Chicago stabbing death of Jayden Perkins.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A member of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board is stepping down just weeks after an 11-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a man released from prison that day, the governor's office said in a news release Monday.

Earlier this month, Jayden Perkins was stabbed to death in Edgewater, and his mother was seriously injured.

The suspect in the case, Crosetti Brand, 37, had been release from prison on parole hours before the attack.

Gov. JB Pritzker release a statement Monday, saying he is "committed to ensuring additional safeguards and training are in place to prevent tragedies like this from happening again."

LeAnn Miller, who resigned, was the lead reviewer of the case, the governor's office said.

Pritzker will announce appointments to fill current PRB vacancies following a thorough search.