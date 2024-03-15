Charges could come Friday in Edgewater stabbing that killed boy, injured mother: sources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges could come Friday in the murder of an 11-year-old boy in an attack that also injured his pregnant mother, sources tell ABC7.

Meanwhile, an emotional vigil took place Thursday outside the Edgewater apartment where this incident happened.

Jayden Perkins, 11, and his 33-year-old pregnant mother were attacked in the 5900-block of North Ravenswood Avenue on Wednesday morning. Jayden's friends and other members of the community came together to honor him.

"Jayden was a bright light," parent Armensue Vodak said. "Jayden was fantastic and there's no way to describe his exuberance."

"He's the kindest, trustworthy friend you could probably ever ask for," friend Nate Vodak said.

Jayden attended 6th grade at Peirce Elementary School, his classmates creating a growing memorial for him there too.

Police said they have one person in custody. Sources tell ABC 7 that person has lengthy criminal history, including recently being incarcerated for violating parole. The suspect was released just a day before the brutal killing.

Court records also show a prior home invasion conviction and violations of past orders of protection.

The 33-year-old pregnant mother still being treated at Saint Francis Hospital and remains in critical condition.

