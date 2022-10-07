Jazzin' Up Your Health returns to Morgan Park for day of health, wellness and live music

People who attend the free event can learn about health and wellness resources while enjoying live jazz and soul music.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The second annual "Jazzin' Up Your Health" is returning to Morgan Park.

Sandra Warren-Holder, with Morgan Park Community Roots Organization, spoke with ABC7 about the event.

The event is happening Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 .p.m. at Morgan Park Academy.

Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs, family, and friends.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available.