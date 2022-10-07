WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Jazzin' Up Your Health returns to Morgan Park for day of health, wellness and live music

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

People who attend the free event can learn about health and wellness resources while enjoying live jazz and soul music.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The second annual "Jazzin' Up Your Health" is returning to Morgan Park.

People who attend the free event can learn about health and wellness resources while enjoying live jazz and soul music.

Sandra Warren-Holder, with Morgan Park Community Roots Organization, spoke with ABC7 about the event.

The event is happening Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 .p.m. at Morgan Park Academy.

Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs, family, and friends.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.