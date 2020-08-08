Gov. Pritzker to appear in Clay County court over state's emergency order or face contempt, judge says

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has been ordered to appear in court over a legal challenge involving his statewide action during the coronavirus pandemic.The governor is accused of violating a ruling that states he does not have the authority to extend an emergency order beyond 30 days.Weeks ago, a judge in downstate Clay County sided with Republican State Representative Darren Bailey regarding the legal challenge.Pritzker is facing a warrant for his arrest unless he shows up in court next week to explain why he should not be found in contempt.The governor's office released a statement in response to the notice, calling it a "political sideshow."The governor's office is also slamming the timing of that order as the state announces 13 counties are now considered to be at a "warning level" for COVID-19.The counties fall into the category due to the rising number of positive coronavirus cases and outbreaks linked to businesses, long-term care facilities, large gatherings, and out-of-state travel.The majority of the counties on that list are downstate, with the closest to the Chicago-area being Winnebago and Grundy counties.