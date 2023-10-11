Villa Park man charged in vandalism of Gov. Pritzker Chicago home

Villa Park man Adam A. Dabash has been accused of vandalizing the Chicago home of Governor Pritzker. He's also been charged with stalking.

Governor of Illinois, wife home at time of incident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 38-year-old suburban man has been charged with stalking and criminal damage to property after being accused of damaging Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home earlier this week.

Chicago police and Illinois State Police arrested Adam A. Dabash of Villa Park Monday morning.

State police said Dabash also left letters at the governor's home on two occasions in August.

Dabash is being held at the Chicago Police Department's 18th District lockup until his pretrial conditions have been set by a judge, police said.

State police said troopers that are part of the Governor's Executive Protection Unit responded to the home around 9:40 a.m. Monday when someone threw rocks, breaking three windows.

The troopers, along with Chicago police, searched the area. CPD located and arrested Dabash.

Illinois State Police said the governor and his wife were home at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.

