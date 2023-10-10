IL Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home damaged by vandal throwing rocks; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police said a person is in custody for vandalizing Governor JB Pritzker's Chicago home Monday morning.

State police said troopers that are part of the Governor's Executive Protection Unit responded to the home around 9:40 a.m. when someone threw rocks, breaking three windows.

The troopers, along with Chicago police, searched the area. CPD located and arrested a suspect.

Illinois State Police said the governor and his wife were home at the time of the incident, but no one was hurt.

The suspect remains in custody pending charges from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

