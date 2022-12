JDRF annual gala raises more than $16M to prevent, fight Type 1 diabetes

People living with the disease shared their stories and put a face to the impact it can have on a person's life.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With one dream of ending Type 1 diabetes, JDRF held its annual gala Saturday night.

The event raised more than $16 million to help prevent and cure Type 1 diabetes.

People living with the disease shared their stories and put a face to the impact it can have on a person's life.

ABC 7's Judy Hsu was the emcee for the event.