JDRF One Walk set for this weekend in Chicago, seeking to raise money for diabetes research

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One Walk will take place this weekend at Montrose Harbor in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend, hundreds of people will head to Chicago's Lakefront to take part in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One Walk.

It's a fundraiser for JDRF, and the Chicago event is slated to take place at Montrose Harbor.

Megyn Byrnes, who is the director of the walk, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday night to talk more about it.

Earlier this year, a group of young men and women from Illinois attended the JDRF Children's Congress in Washington, D.C.

JDRF is the leading global organization funding Type 1 diabetes research.

To learn more about JDRF and its efforts, visit JDRF.org.