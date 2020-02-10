Jeep stolen in Gold Coast armed carjacking by masked man, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said armed carjackers stole a Jeep in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said a 40-year-old man was at the intersection of Oak and Rush at about 2:4 0p.m. when a man in a mask approached him, showed a handgun and demanded his car.

The offender then fled in the victim's white 2019 Jeep Trail Hawk.

No further details about this incident have been released. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
