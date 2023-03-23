Jeffrey 'JV' Vandergrift, missing DJ, confirmed as body found in water at San Francisco's Pier 39

A body was found in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 on Wednesday, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A body that was found Wednesday in the water at San Francisco's Pier 39 was confirmed to be missing radio show host Jeffrey "JV" Vandergrift, coroner's officials said.

San Francisco police officers responded to Pier 39 just before 5 p.m. and located a person in the water. The person was confirmed deceased at the scene, authorities said.

On Thursday, the office of the city's medical examiner confirmed the body was 55-year-old Vandergrift, who had gone missing in late February. Police said no foul play was believed to have been involved.

"With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV," radio station Wild 94.9 said in a statement Thursday. "We are devastated to know that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Following his disappearance, listeners of "The JV Show" called in to share an outpouring of love and support for the show's co-host.

"JV, if you're out there listening, we love you buddy," one listener said.

"I'm keeping hope alive," another said.

Hope dwindled when Vandergrift's wife Natasha Yi shared a message, saying she recently discovered information that "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

Yi, who is also a Wild 94.9 host, thanked everyone for their support in trying to find her husband.

Vandergrift had openly talked about being diagnosed with a severe case of Lyme disease which often gave him "brain fog."

During what would be his final show on Feb. 23, Vandergrift shared an update on his health while talking to a listener.

"The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they are trying to figure out... ugh," he said.

"It started off... with them believing that something had reignited old infections," he explained. "The body, and the pain and all that stuff I can handle. What it is doing to my brain, I could never describe to you."

Lyme disease is known to cause dizziness and fatigue, but it can also cause depression, anxiety and even rage.

Vandergrift's final message on social media began by saying "Thank you for a wonderful life, filed with joy, laughs, pain and struggle..."