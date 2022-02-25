Jelani Day Bill passes Illinois State Senate, would give FBI cases where remains can't be ID'd

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Jelani Day Bill has officially passed the Illinois State Senate.The bill would require a coroner or medical examiner to notify the FBI when human remains are not identified within 72 hours of discovery.Day was a graduate student at ISU in Bloomington when he disappeared at the end of August. His body was identified weeks after he was reported missing, having been pulled from the Illinois River near Peru.The FBI is still investigating his death, and is hoping to get more information from Day's close contacts to better understand the circumstances surrounding his death. The agency is engaging in a coordinated, nationwide, multi-platform social media campaign to identify new leads, including offering a $10,000 reward.An attorney for Day's family has also called for the FBI to investigate Day's death as aFrom the beginning, Day's mother has questioned the investigation by local police and the LaSalle County sheriff.The LaSalle County coroner ruled Day's death a drowning, but his family and their attorney reject that notion and wants the FBI to investigate the case as a hate crime.Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tipsters can remain anonymous.