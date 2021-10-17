Jelani Day update: Mother of ISU student pleads for federal help investigating son's death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11060293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The investigation into the death of Illinois grad student and aspiring doctor Jelani day continues with authorities calling the circumstances "unusual."

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- Jelani Day's mother is pleading for federal help to investigate her son'sThe Illinois State University graduate student was last seen Aug. 24. His body was found more than a week later in the Illinois River in LaSalle County.The Illinois State grad student went missing in August.Day's mother said his personal items were found in different areas and she wants to know how her son ended up in the river.She said Day's phone has not been found and is asking Apple to release phone records that may help investigators.