Jelani Day update: Mother of ISU student pleads for federal help investigating son's death

Jelani Day, ISU graduate student, pulled from Illinois River in LaSalle County last month
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Jelani Day's mother pleads for federal help in investigation

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- Jelani Day's mother is pleading for federal help to investigate her son's disappearance and death.

The Illinois State University graduate student was last seen Aug. 24. His body was found more than a week later in the Illinois River in LaSalle County.

Jelani Day case: Mystery grows around disappearance, death of ISU graduate student
The investigation into the death of Illinois grad student and aspiring doctor Jelani day continues with authorities calling the circumstances "unusual."



The Illinois State grad student went missing in August.

Day's mother said his personal items were found in different areas and she wants to know how her son ended up in the river.

Jelani Day's mother clarifies autopsy 'contradictions'

She said Day's phone has not been found and is asking Apple to release phone records that may help investigators.

