death investigation

Jelani Day update: Mother of ISU student pulled from river clarifies autopsy 'contradictions'

Jelani Day, ISU graduate student, pulled from Illinois River in LaSalle County last month
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Mother on autopsy 'contradictions': Jelani Day organs not harvested

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of an Illinois State University graduate student whose body was pulled from the Illinois River last month is responding to what it calls "contradictions" between two autopsies.

Jelani Day was last seen Aug. 24. His body was found more than a week later in the Illinois River in LaSalle County.

RELATED: Jelani Day funeral: Memorial service held for ISU graduate student found dead in Illinois river

Online reports claim some of Day's organs were missing during a second independent autopsy.

But Day's mother said Monday that's not true. She disputes speculation that her son's organs might have been harvested.

SEE MORE: Jelani Day case: Mystery grows around disappearance, death of ISU graduate student
The investigation into the death of Illinois grad student and aspiring doctor Jelani day continues with authorities calling the circumstances "unusual."



"This is not a case of organ harvesting, however, my son did not put himself in a river," Carmen Bolden Day said in a statement. "My son was murdered and my goal and purpose are to find out what happened and hold those responsible accountable!!!"



