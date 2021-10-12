Jelani Day update: Mother of ISU student pulled from river clarifies autopsy 'contradictions'

Jelani Day was last seen Aug. 24. His body was found more than a week later in the Illinois River in LaSalle County.
Online reports claim some of Day's organs were missing during a second independent autopsy.
But Day's mother said Monday that's not true. She disputes speculation that her son's organs might have been harvested.
"This is not a case of organ harvesting, however, my son did not put himself in a river," Carmen Bolden Day said in a statement. "My son was murdered and my goal and purpose are to find out what happened and hold those responsible accountable!!!"