Jelani Day update: Mother of ISU student pulled from river clarifies autopsy 'contradictions'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11060293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The investigation into the death of Illinois grad student and aspiring doctor Jelani day continues with authorities calling the circumstances "unusual."

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of an Illinois State University graduate student whosefrom the Illinois River last month is responding to what it calls "contradictions" between two autopsies.Jelani Day was last seen Aug. 24. His body was found more than a week later in the Illinois River in LaSalle County.Online reports claim some of Day's organs were missing during a second independent autopsy.But Day's mother said Monday that's not true. She disputes speculation that her son's organs might have been harvested."This is not a case of organ harvesting, however, my son did not put himself in a river," Carmen Bolden Day said in a statement. "My son was murdered and my goal and purpose are to find out what happened and hold those responsible accountable!!!"