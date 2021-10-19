death investigation

Jelani Day death: ISU grad student found dead to be laid to rest Tuesday in Danville

What happened to Jelani Day? Authorities calling circumstances surrounding incident 'unusual'
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Jelani Day case

DANVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois State University graduate student who was found dead in the Illinois River last month will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is expected to attend the burial of Jelani Day at 10 a.m. in Danville.

Day was 25-years-old when he went missing Aug. 24. He was studying at ISU in Bloomington, Illinois to be a doctor.

His car was found two days later an hour north in the town of Peru. A week after that, his body was found floating in the Illinois River in LaSalle County, according to officials.

RELATED: Jelani Day update: Mother of ISU student pulled from river clarifies autopsy 'contradictions'

Day's mother said his personal items were found in different areas and she wants to know how her son ended up in the river.

RELATED: Jelani Day case: Mystery grows around disappearance, death of ISU graduate student

She said Day's phone has not been found and is asking Apple to release phone records that may help investigators.

Authorities, so far, are only calling the circumstances surrounding the disappearance "unusual."

Day's cause of death has not been released. Police are still investigating the case, along with the FBI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lasalle countymissing persondeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
What happened to Jelani Day? 3rd autopsy details revealed
Why Jelani Day's mother believes his death is a homicide
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News