Society

Woman captures struggling delivery driver, takes to social media to help him

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
OGDEN, Utah (WLS) -- An observant Utah woman noticed something on her doorbell camera and was moved by what she saw.

Jennifer Weiss saw a delivery man struggling to get up her steps.

Her video doorbell camera captured the delivery man leaning, seemingly unable to stand- although he managed to deliver her package.

Weiss found out that the delivery driver's name was Larry and that he recently suffered from a stroke.

Larry, a war veteran, took the delivery job to pay for roof repairs at his home.

Weiss posted the video from her doorbell camera on social media and was able to raise enough money to help Larry pay for his roof repairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahchoose kindnessveteransacts of kindnessu.s. & worldgood newscommunityfeel goodbe kinddelivery serviceveteran
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
2 Spirit passengers on flight from O'Hare accused of not wearing masks asked to leave plane
Exclusive: Jeremih's mom opens up about R&B singer's battle with COVID-19
Chicago hits 700 homicides over weekend
IN COVID-19 hospitalizations push to another new high
1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of COVID-19
Nursing home workers walk out in fight for better pay, PPE
Show More
Holiday traditions continue this week at White House
US tells GM to recall nearly 6M trucks with Takata air bag inflators
Naperville mayor confirms Florida trip for daughter's wedding
Teen arrested in connection to Wisconsin mall shooting
IL Facebook users can still file claims as part of settlement
More TOP STORIES News