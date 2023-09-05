Teen in critical condition after being pulled from water at East Chicago, Indiana beach: police

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A teen is in critical condition after going missing in the water at a northwest Indiana beach on Monday afternoon, police said.

East Chicago police said they were dispatched to Jeorse Park Beach at about 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police a teen jumped off the rocks and into Lake Michigan after being asked by marina employees not to do so.

According to witnesses, the teen went under and struggled to get out. The teens' friends tried to help, but were unsuccessful.

The Lake County Sheriff Department Dive Team recovered the teen, who was unconscious and unresponsive. Police said how long the teen was underwater is unknown.

The teen was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in critical condition. Police did not immediately provide further information.