Former Netflix star Jerry Harris from Naperville to be sentenced in child pornography case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Netflix star Jerry Harris will be sentenced Wednesday on federal child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.Harris is from Naperville. He pleaded guilty in February.Prosecutors are asking for a 15-year-prison sentence. The defense has asked for six.Harris was arrested in September of 2020.The feds said Harris assaulted, harassed, and groomed boys in his cheerleading circle, asking them to provide sexually explicit pictures, and even paying one boy to produce child pornography. Prosecutors said Harris continued sexual misconduct after learning about the FBI investigation.Harris gained fame on the Netflix docu-series, "Cheer."