Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at The Honest Company

Jessica Alba, who shot to fame in the James Cameron television series "Dark Angel," as well as films such as "Sin City" and the "Fantastic Four," will step down as chief creative officer at Honest Company, a personal care company that she founded.

Alba will keep a seat on the company board, but Honest said that she will now focus on "new endeavors."

The actress founded Honest in 2012 after she suffered allergic reactions to baby laundry detergents. The company went public in May 2021, with shares soaring 44% in their stock market debut.

Sales at Honest Co. have risen steadily, but the company has struggled to turn a profit. Late Thursday, the company put up its first profitable quarter since mid 2021.

"Honest has been a true labor of love for me - one that showed me what's possible when you infuse purpose into business," Alba said in a prepared statement.

Alba had early starring roles in Nickelodeon's series "The Secret World of Alex Mack," as well as the revival of the 1960s television series "Flipper."

Shares of Honest Co., based in Los Angeles, fell slightly before the opening bell Wednesday.