Chicago fire officials said a "low oil" indicator light was on.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane was diverted to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Thursday.

JetBlue flight 2223, direct from JFK to LAX, was diverted to O'Hare and landed without incident, airport officials said.

Chicago fire officials said a "low oil" indicator light was on.

ABC7 reached out to JetBlue for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.