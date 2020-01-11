Schaumburg police search for Jewel store armed robbery suspect

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a Jewel at gunpoint in Schaumburg early Tuesday morning.

They released surveillance photos of the man they say entered the store located at 1151 S. Roselle Rd. at around 1:51 a.m. and approached a clerk at a register.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk and displayed a black handgun, according to police.

He then left the store with about $400.00.

He is described to be 17 to 24 years of age, between 5'06" to 5'08" and weighs about 140 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Schaumburg Police Department Investigations at 847-882-3534 or investigations@schaumburg.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburgtheftrobberyarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News