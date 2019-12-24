Jewelry stolen from Zumiez skateboard shop in Loop: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A skateboard shop was burglarized Monday in the Loop, Chicago police said.According to police, someone threw a rock through the glass door of the Zumiez, located at 2 S. State St., around 9:45 p.m. and took several pieces of jewelry from a display case.It's not clear if the store had security cameras working at the time of the break-in.No injuries have been reported, police said.No further information about a suspect has been released at this time.No one is in custody, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.