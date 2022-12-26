JetBlue plane evacuated at JFK International Airport due to smoking phone charger: FAA

Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue plane at JFK International Airport due to a smoking phone charger, according to the FAA.

NEW YORK -- Emergency responders swarmed and evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport due to a smoking phone charger, according to officials.

The incident took place at JFK Airport's Terminal 5 after JetBlue Flight 662 landed safely around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The FAA initially said the flight crew reported a smoking laptop in the cabin after landing, but it was determined to be a smoking phone charger.

Fire officials said the JetBlue plane, which originated in Barbados, was evacuated via an emergency slide. They say 167 people were removed from the plane. Five people suffered minor injuries.

The FAA will investigate the incident.