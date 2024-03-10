Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel goes full out 'Barbie' in opening monologue

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel has been a staple of late night television since 2003. He once again stepped into the primetime spotlight as the host of the 96th Oscars, his fourth time in the gig.

Kimmel went full Barbie before his opening monologue. Leading up to the Oscars, he had skit after skit with the Barbie cast, including Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera.

Right before he came on stage, we saw Kimmel in the Barbie film, chatting with Margot Robbie's "Barbie" character. Barbie calls Kimmel beautiful.

"I know, I was just thinking that," He said. "I haven't eaten in three weeks. I'm so hungry. I have to go host the Oscars."

Billie Eilish and Finneas said writing music for "Barbie" was a full circle moment for their family because their father used to work for Mattel.

Kimmel started his monologue by acknowledging the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild strikes that shut down Hollywood productions that defined Hollywood in 2023.

"It was a hard year, but it was a great year for movies," he said.

Kimmel continued the Barbie theme in his monologue, and gave a shoutout to Director Greta Gerwig -- highlighting the Oscar surprise that left her off of the Oscar director nominees.

"What are you guys clapping for, you're the one who didn't vote for her," Kimmel said, calling out the Academy voters in the audience. "Don't act like you had nothing to do with that. You did that."

Margot Robbie, left, and writer/director Greta Gerwig pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Kimmel went on to compliment both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie and Ken.

"I want you to know that if neither of win an Oscar tonight, both of you have won something much more important -- the genetic lottery," Kimmel said. "Ryan you are so hot, I could just eat you up."

Kimmel made nods to other stars at the awards including Robert Downey Jr., Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and even "Anatomy of a Fall" dog star Messi.