jobs

Job interview tips from the LaSalle Network

Here are some job interview questions to ask
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How to interview for a job: LaSalle Network

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A representative from a job recruiting and staffing firm joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk about how to turn a bad job interview around.

If something goes wrong during a job interview, there are key ways to grab hold and swing it back around, said Jessica Schaeffer, with the LaSalle Network.

Schaeffer said nerves are common, but it's important to take a breath and then ask clarifying questions.

RELATED: How to prepare for a phone job interview

Restating your answers can be helpful, too, and write a "thank you" note after the interview, she said. Snail mail can make you stand out even more.

Hiring managers appreciate vulnerability and diligence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopjobs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Chicago Park District delays opening of neighborhood pools until July
Chicago seeks lifeguards amid shortage, rising temperatures
Caterpillar to move headquarters from Deerfield to Texas
One Summer Chicago kicks off for 2022
TOP STORIES
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after 3 children killed
Man, 23, found beaten to death in Cook County Jail cell: autopsy
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
After woman dragged by officer, CPD supt. recommends firing
Hear from a juror in the Depp-Heard trial for the first time
Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck in closing subway door
3 injured after SUV hits I-294 tollbooth, bursts into flames
Show More
Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks
LIVE: Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in hearing
Chicago Weather: Hot, humid and windy Thursday
Boy, 11, killed in Lawndale hit-and-run crash: CPD
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load
More TOP STORIES News