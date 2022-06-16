CHICAGO (WLS) -- A representative from a job recruiting and staffing firm joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk about how to turn a bad job interview around.
If something goes wrong during a job interview, there are key ways to grab hold and swing it back around, said Jessica Schaeffer, with the LaSalle Network.
Schaeffer said nerves are common, but it's important to take a breath and then ask clarifying questions.
RELATED: How to prepare for a phone job interview
Restating your answers can be helpful, too, and write a "thank you" note after the interview, she said. Snail mail can make you stand out even more.
Hiring managers appreciate vulnerability and diligence.
Job interview tips from the LaSalle Network
Here are some job interview questions to ask
JOBS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News