Job interview tips from the LaSalle Network

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A representative from a job recruiting and staffing firm joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk about how to turn a bad job interview around.If something goes wrong during a job interview, there are key ways to grab hold and swing it back around, said Jessica Schaeffer, with the LaSalle Network.Schaeffer said nerves are common, but it's important to take a breath and then ask clarifying questions.Restating your answers can be helpful, too, and write a "thank you" note after the interview, she said. Snail mail can make you stand out even more.Hiring managers appreciate vulnerability and diligence.