President Biden Chicago: POTUS expected to visit Kankakee farm, speak at IBEW convention

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will visit the Chicago area Wednesday.The first stop is a family farm in Kankakee, but the president has a full day planned.The president, along with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, will first visit Kankakee to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on food supply and prices at home and abroad and ways to lower costs.Next, Biden will speak at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Convention at McCormick Place.On Tuesday, with the midterms just six months away and his approval rating sagging, the president said fighting inflation is his administration's No. 1 domestic priority."My plan attacks inflation and grows the economy by lowering costs for working families, giving workers well-deserved raises, reducing the deficit by historic levels," Biden said.Republicans have said President Biden's policies have led to inflation hitting a 40-year high.The president is scheduled to arrive at O'Hare on Air Force One around 11 a.m.