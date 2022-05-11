joe biden

President Biden Chicago: POTUS expected to visit Kankakee farm, speak at IBEW convention

Biden approval rating sagging as inflation rates rise
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Joe Biden Kankakee: POTUS visiting farm, IBEW convention

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will visit the Chicago area Wednesday.

The first stop is a family farm in Kankakee, but the president has a full day planned.

The president, along with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, will first visit Kankakee to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on food supply and prices at home and abroad and ways to lower costs.

Next, Biden will speak at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Convention at McCormick Place.

RELATED: President Biden Chicago visit will see POTUS speaking at IBEW International Convention

On Tuesday, with the midterms just six months away and his approval rating sagging, the president said fighting inflation is his administration's No. 1 domestic priority.

"My plan attacks inflation and grows the economy by lowering costs for working families, giving workers well-deserved raises, reducing the deficit by historic levels," Biden said.

Republicans have said President Biden's policies have led to inflation hitting a 40-year high.

The president is scheduled to arrive at O'Hare on Air Force One around 11 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagosouth loopkankakeeinflationrussiajoe bidenunionsfarminglabor unions
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Russia pounds Ukraine's vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
TOP STORIES
8 shot, 2 seriously injured, in Jackson Park shootings: CPD
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
Armed person inside Romeoville bank fatally shot by SWAT: police
VIDEO: Outer Banks houses collapse into ocean
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Side shooting, CPD says
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Lincoln Park residents meet with CPD over rising crime
Show More
CPS softball team forced to forfeit game for lack of school buses
Chicago expanding free lead pipe replacement program
Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday and cooler lakeside
Company makes 2nd push to open weed dispensary at old Rainforest Cafe
Color Factory creates Chicago's 1st-ever color palette
More TOP STORIES News