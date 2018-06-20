Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape convicted rapist in Mass. attack

Jogger says slimy coat of sunscreen let her wiggle free from attacker (KTRK)

BRIDGEWATER, Massachusetts --
A Massachusetts woman is describing how sunscreen helped her escape a convicted rapist while she was jogging.

Video shows the man pulling up in his car Sunday morning, grabbing the woman's arms and trying to drag her to his car.

The woman fought back, screaming and kicking during the incident, which happened in Bridgewater, about 33 miles south of Boston.

She told police she was finally able to wiggle free, thanks to the coating of the slimy sunscreen she was wearing.

"I kept thinking, 'This isn't happening.' Even when he was running out of the car, I kept hoping like, 'Maybe he is running because he's afraid and having a medical emergency?' But when he was coming right at me, I was like, 'OK, this is happening,'" she told ABC News.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, was able to take a picture of the attacker.

He was later arrested after crashing his car.
