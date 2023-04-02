Gary community rallies for hometown FAU basketball player in Final Four

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A basketball player from Gary, Indiana, who played in the NCAA tournament Saturday night helped take Florida Atlantic University to the Final Four!

There was a big watch party for his family and friends.

Up and out of their seats in excitement, fans in Gary celebrated one of their own, Johnell Davis, as he took to the court.

"He was a good little boy. He was always playing basketball," said Rhonda Neal, a family friend and teaching assistant, 21st Century Charter School.

Neal has been watching Davis play he was dancing in the Final Four.

"You knew he was going to be something because on the court you could just tell - this little boy, he keep at it? He's going to be star you could just see it in him," she said.

Dozens of others saw that same star quality in the Florida Atlantic University sophomore at 21st Century Charter School, where Davis graduated in 2020.

"This is probably the greatest thing that's happened in the city certainly all year," said Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince.

"Gary is already famous for having famous people come out of Gary, so he's just one more to add to the list," added Sandra Johnson.

Davis' Alma Mater hosted a special watch party for the Owls guard, cheering loud enough to let him know his hometown was watching and supporting him.

"Love seeing him accomplish his dreams," said one teacher who taught him his senior year.

Proud doesn't begin to express how Neal feels, having watched him from the neighborhood court to making a splash on national TV.

"I feel so proud. I feel like it's my child. I'm about to cry. I feel so proud," Neal said. "There's a lot of kids here in the city that don't get that opportunity so I feel so proud."

Davis' team did not advance to the championship game after losing to San Diego State. But as far as this crowd and his school is concerned, Davis is already a champion in their eyes.