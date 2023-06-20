Chicago restaurant closing: Bucktown's John's Pizzeria to close after over 60 years

A Bucktown restaurant is closing after over 60 years. John's Pizzeria on Western Ave. is expected to close soon, the Chicago pizza place said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This summer, a Chicago pizza place that's been serving customers for more than 60 years is saying goodbye.

John's Pizzeria, in the Bucktown neighborhood, is closing for good.

A Saturday social media post from the restaurant said to stop by or order by June 30.

RELATED: South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says

The statement also said the business lost its lease.

"All good things come to an end...or do they?" the restaurant said in the post. "We've loved serving up Chicagoland's best pies since 1957 and hosting all your birthdays, graduations and celebrations over the decades."

John's Pizzeria is located at 2014 N. Western Ave.