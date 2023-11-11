Beauty academy opens in Joliet to promote self-confidence in natural hair community

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A new beauty academy is now open in Joliet, dedicated to natural hair care. Fusion Natural Hair and Braid Academy is the first of its kind school in the southwest suburbs, educating natural hair stylists and helping them obtain a hair-braiding license in Illinois.

Founder and licensed instructor, LeAnn Drake, has over two decades of experience in cosmetology and education. Drake said she saw the need to form a comprehensive program that covers how to care for natural hair professionally. Her efforts led her to form a non-profit foundation that empowers her community with education and support in hair care for individuals and families in need.

"I want my students and my community to be empowered, with more people being interested in the benefits of natural hair," Drake said. "I want the academy to be a resource and a pillar to educate themselves, enhance their skills, or start a business in the beauty industry."

Fusion Natural Hair and Braid Academy is located at 18 Ohio Street in Joliet. For more information on registration of Fusion Natural Hair and Braid Academy, log on to fusionbraidacademy.com.