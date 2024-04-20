WATCH LIVE

America's Beauty Show brings top hair stylists, fashion gurus to Rosemont

Event runs April 20-22

Saturday, April 20, 2024 1:46PM
America's Beauty Show 2024 kicks off in Rosemont this weekend bringing in the world's top hair stylists, fashion gurus and educators.

ROSEMONT, Ill,. (WLS) -- The answers to all the latest in beauty is here! America's Beauty Show 2024 is back, with all your favorite brands and educators. The event runs April 20-22, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

Salon pros will learn the latest in hairstyles, hair color, nails, skincare, makeup and much more. It is the annual must-attend event for salon professionals to learn what's hot in color, cut, styles, and new products - and they learn how to do all the trends from the best beauty educators in the business.

What your salon pro learns at America's Beauty Show will be available at a salon near you in the coming weeks! If you are a salon professional who would like to attend the convention, you can purchase tickets at www.americasbeautyshow.com.

