23-year-old man killed after falling into elevator shaft in Joliet identified; OSHA investigating

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who died after falling into an elevator shaft Tuesday in the south suburbs has been identified.

The 23-year-old victim died in a work-related accident after falling around 3:40 p.m. at a building at 225 Maple Street in Joliet, police said.

The Will County Coroner identified him as Agustin Martinez-Gallegos on Thursday. The exact cause and manner of death was not immediately reported.

The man was with other employees on the second floor of the building. They were moving cabinets into the elevator, Joliet police said.

The victim was in the elevator when it began to rise. The door of the elevator was blocked by a cabinet, investigators were told.

He attempted to escape the elevator, but became stuck between the elevator floor and the ceiling of the second floor, police said. He then fell into the elevator shaft and was gravely injured.

The man was taken to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:32 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Contractor fatally electrocuted at Homan Square water pumping station identified, authorities say

Officers believe the death to be an accident. No signs of foul play were seen. Joliet police continue to investigate.

OHSA announced Thursday they are also investigating the death.

Police initially identified the building as belonging to Joliet Equipment Corporation. Police later clarified that the building has not been associated with Joliet Equipment Corporation for many years.

No further information was immediately available.