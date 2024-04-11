Man dies after falling into elevator shaft in Joliet, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died after falling into an elevator shaft Tuesday in the south suburbs.

The 23-year-old victim died after falling around 3:40 p.m. at the Joliet Equipment Corporation building, located at 225 Maple Street in Joliet, police said.

The man was with other employees on the second floor of the building. They were moving cabinets into the elevator, Joliet police said.

The victim was in the elevator when it began to rise. The door of the elevator was blocked by a cabinet, investigators were told.

He attempted to escape the elevator, but became stuck between the elevator floor and the ceiling of the second floor, police said. He then fell into the elevator shaft and was gravely injured.

The man was taken to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers believe the death to be an accident. No signs of foul play were seen.

No further information was immediately available.