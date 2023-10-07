Officer nearly hit by car, shots fired at teen carjacking suspect during Joliet police chase

Chase ends in Crest Hill crash; 2 teens now in custody

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A police officer has minor injuries after nearly being hit by a car in south suburban Joliet on Friday afternoon.

Police said they located a stolen car at a home on Ewing Street that was suspected to be involved in an earlier carjacking.

Officers took a 16-year-old boy into custody. Police said a 15-year-old boy placed the car in drive and tried to take off, hitting a police squad car. That's when an officer fired at the car, but missed the teen.

Police pursued the teen, and the chase ended in Crest Hill, where the teen hit several other cars.

The teen tried to run off, but was arrested.