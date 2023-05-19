WATCH LIVE

Body of missing Joliet man found in Des Plaines River, Will County coroner says

Friday, May 19, 2023 3:27AM
The Will County Coroner's Office said the body of a missing Joliet man was found in the Des Plaines River Thursday afternoon.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The Will County Coroner's Office said the body of a missing Joliet man was found in the Des Plaines River Thursday afternoon.

Joliet police said 24-year-old Jason Bingham Jr. was reported missing on May 3 by family.

Thursday, the Will County coroner posted on Facebook that Bingham's body was pulled from the Des Plaines River shortly before 3 p.m. It was found alongside a barge on the east bank of the river by workers in the 300-block of Railroad Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified by the coroner as Bingham.

An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine Bingham's cause of death. Joliet police said the investigation is open and ongoing and encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact them.

