Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, Joliet police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head.

Police said they were called to a home in the 300-block of Comstock Street around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived they found the boy inside and began lifesaving measures.

The boy was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said it appears the child found an unsecured handgun in a bedroom of the resident and that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The mother was at the home and is cooperating, police said.

No further information as immediately available.