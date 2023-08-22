Over 500 participating in Joliet nurses strike over pay, treatment, safety

Over 500 nurses are participating in a Joliet strike Tuesday. Much of the nurse staff at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital are striking over pay.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of nurses are on strike at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet.

The hospital said patient care will not be affected.

There are 530 nurses now on strike at Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet.

They said they are fighting for an increase in pay and better treatment for senior nursing staff.

After a lockout announcement by hospital staff, hundreds of nurses are now on strike.

The nurses, represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, said they have been working without contract since June.

They feel like they are understaffed, underpaid, and the patient load is becoming unsafe.

"We are underpaid of every other hospital in the area, and, besides that, their goal is to bring in new nurses, try to split us up, the old nurses versus the new nurses, pay them more but not giving 21 years or over any raises whatsoever, not even cost-of-living raise," longtime nurse Sue Pellegrini said.

"We need to be treated better; we just need them to respect nurses much better. It's just not safe anymore," longtime nurse Patti Lemke said.

In a statement, hospital officials said they are disappointed the group has proceeded with the strike, and have temporary nurses in place for their patients. They said they have been bargaining in good faith with the INA.

The next round of negotiations will take place next month.