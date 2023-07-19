Joliet shooting: Man dies after being shot by police officers

Joliet police said a man died after being involved in a shooting with officers on Mnnday.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man died Tuesday after being shot by Joliet police officers, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 600-block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the 600-block of Elmwood Avenue and they found a 29-year-old man walking while holding a handgun.

Officers fired and shot the man, police said. The man was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday.

Authorities have not yet released the man's identity.

The case is under investigation by the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.