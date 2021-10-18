Toddler 1 of 2 hurt in Joliet shooting, police say

child shot

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were shot Sunday night.

Police responded just before 6:45 p.m. to the 1200-block of Luther Avenue for a report of shots fired. While officers were checking the area, they learned the pair had arrived at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The child was shot in the ankle while seated inside a vehicle in the area, and the man was shot in the chest and arm while outside the vehicle, according to police.

Both victims' injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.

RELATED: Bronzeville shooting: Boy, 11, shot while playing with loaded gun, Chicago police say

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

To remain anonymous, visit https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.

