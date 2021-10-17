Bronzeville shooting: Boy, 11, shot while playing with loaded gun, Chicago police say

The shooting happened near 40th and King Drive just before 2 a.m.
Police said the 11-year-old boy was in the living room of a home with an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old when a shot was fired.
The 11-year-old was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He is expected to be OK.
Law enforcement officials later said it appears the 8-year-old accidentally discharged the handgun, hitting the victim.
Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and did not provide further information about the incident.