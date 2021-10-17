chicago shooting

Bronzeville shooting: Boy, 11, shot while playing with loaded gun, Chicago police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

11-year-old shot while playing with loaded gun, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Bronzeville early Sunday morning while playing with a loaded gun, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened near 40th and King Drive just before 2 a.m.

Police said the 11-year-old boy was in the living room of a home with an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old when a shot was fired.

The 11-year-old was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He is expected to be OK.

RELATED: Chicago shooting that killed girl, 7, was gang dispute, prosecutors say; more suspects sought by CPD

Law enforcement officials later said it appears the 8-year-old accidentally discharged the handgun, hitting the victim.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing and did not provide further information about the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechicago shootingchicago crimegun safetygun violenceshootingchicago violencechild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Vigil held for Chicago teen killed in East Garfield Park shooting
Man fatally shot leaving gas station in Roseland
Shooting death of 15-year-old in Brainerd ruled a homicide
Man, 55, shot in Wicker Park amid robbery attempt near 6 corners
TOP STORIES
CPD elective time 'restricted' for foreseeable future: internal memo
When will mask mandate end? Chicago's top doctor weighs in
Heaviest pumpkin in US disqualified for crack
2021 WNBA Finals - Courtney Vandersloot orchestrates Chicago Sky to...
Bears eye share of NFC North lead with Rodgers, Packers
Loop store finally takes boards down more than a year after unrest
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Show More
4 hurt after Amtrak train collides with semi car hauler: VIDEO
Jelani Day's mother pleads for federal help in investigation
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
Chicago Weather: Warming up Sunday
Man fatally shot leaving gas station in Roseland
More TOP STORIES News