jon bon jovi

Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami Beach concert after testing positive for COVID, feeling fine: publicist

EMBED <>More Videos

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID, feeling fine, publicist says

Singer Jon Bon Jovi canceled a concert after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bon Jovi was scheduled to take part in an intimate acoustic performance Saturday in Miami Beach, Florida.

His publicist said he is fully vaccinated and feeling fine, CNN reported.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian, 3-year-old daughter True have COVID, reality star tweets

The publicist also said Bon Jovi is isolating and doesn't have any future public performing events scheduled at this time.

He's not the first high-profile singer to test positive for COVID-19 this month.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced last Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconcertjon bon jovicoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JON BON JOVI
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen headline 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit concert
'Stay-at-home' order inspires citywide 'Livin' on a Prayer' sing-along
Coronavirus outbreak inspires unique positivity across Chicago area
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News