South Chicago man with autism missing since Easter Sunday after father's death from Parkinson's

Jonathan Baez, who has autism, has been missing from South Chicago since Easter Sunday. His father, former CPD officer Dave Baez, died last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Jonathan Baez is doing everything they can to find him after he went missing following the death of his father, a former Chicago police officer.

Baez, 43, was last seen on Easter Sunday. His family said he had spent the last several years caring for his father, David Baez, who died last week from Parkinson's disease at age 73.

Baez's brother was not able to reach him last week, so he went to the home on Friday where he found his father, who had died. His family thinks the devastation from his father's death may have led Baez away from home.

Baez is described as about 5 ft. 8 in. tall with brown hair and light brown eyes. His family said he has autism, but is high functioning and they are confident he knows his way around and could be safe.

The family also said Baez loves taking long walks or riding his bike around the city, and is known to take the train often. Some of his favorite places in the city to visit were around downtown, including Millennium Park, and also Museum Campus to go to Adler Planetarium.

This aunt and cousin posted flyers around the South Chicago neighborhood in hopes of getting him home.

"Jon, we're worried about you," said his cousin Elida Naya. "We just wanna know if you're OK. Even if you don't want to come home, just let us know. Let us know you're here and you're able to hear us, because we're looking for you."

Family said he could be wearing a black North Face jacket or a black hoodie. If anyone sees him please contact Chicago police.