Jonathan Jackson, Rainbow PUSH spokesman and son of Jesse Jackson, joins race to replace Bobby Rush

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jonathan Jackson has joined a crowded race to replace retiring Congressman Bobby Rush.

Jackson, the Chicago-based national spokesman for Rainbow PUSH and the son of Rev. Jesse Jackson, was joined by Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Gacia (D-Illinois 14), who

"I proudly stand with Jonathan Jackson and throw my wholehearted support and endorsement to his effort to become the next congressman of the First District," Garcia said.

Rush previously endorsed Karen Norington-Reaves before Jackson got in the race.

"I think at this point, all, any endorsements you get are probably going to be significant because this is where everybody is trying to elevate themselves above the clutter," said political consultant Delmarie Cobb.

Jackson is counting on Garcia's endorsement to translate into campaign donations, in which he currently lags behind some other candidates. Garcia has promised to campaign and fundraise for Jackson.

"Chicago is a very sophisticated market. People understand what money does, and more importantly, people understand those who care," Jackson said. "So, his endorsement today is the message that exceeds any value you can put on any capital on any money."

Currently, there are 20 Democrats in the race, but eight of them are facing challenges to their nominating petitions, which means the field could get significantly whittled down.

"And a lot of people, even if they make it on the ballot, they simply will not have the money to be viable candidates," Cobb said.

Cobb said she believes only five are seriously in the running: Jonathan Jackson, Ald. Pat Dowell, Karen Norington-Reaves, State Sen. Jacqueline Collins and businessman Jonathan Swain.

Jackson would not speculate how much money his campaign will need in order to win, but he said whatever that is, they will raise it.
