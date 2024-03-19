Illinois primary: 4 challengers trying to unseat 7th Congressional District incumbent Danny Davis

Illinois Election Day: Kina Collins and Melissa Conyears-Ervin are among the challengers trying to unseat 7th Congressional District Rep. Danny Davis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, who represents Illinois' 7th Congressional District, cast his vote Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 82-year-old said he feels energized by the feedback he has receiving from his constituents.

"We need your experience. We need your longevity. We need your tenure. We need your understanding, and we need your ability to bring back resources," Davis said.

Davis made the case that his 28 years in Congress is an asset, enabling him to have influence in Washington, D.C.

But he is facing one of his toughest paths to reelection from multiple opponents who say investment in the district has been lacking.

Chief among those opponents is activist Kina Collins. The 33-year-old progressive came within six points of unseating Davis in the last election.

"I believe that our senior voices and just as important as our first time voters. So who's going to be that bridge builder and our organizer in our district to make that happen?" Collins said.

Also vying for the seat is city Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, who is running on a platform centered on her expertise in the financial sector.

The 48-year-old has faced questions after Chicago's inspector general found she violated the city's ethics ordinance in firing two employees who complained she used city resources for personal reasons.

Conyears-Ervin said there are other issues that matter to voters.

"Residents want to know are they going to keep food on their table. Residents want to know: How are you going to keep their families safe?" Conyears-Ervin said.

Other candidates on the Democratic side are Nikhil Bhatia and Kouri Marshall.

