Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez seeks to unseat 4th District US Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' García

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two well-know names in local politics are vying for Illinois' 4th Congressional District seat in Tuesday's primary.

That district it spans from Chicago's Southwest Side to parts of several western suburbs.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez is challenging incumbent Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García.

Both candidates are Democrats, but they have very different views on major issues. Last month, ABC7 sat down with both candidates to talk about key issues and what might decide the race.

Lopez said Tuesday was like most election days for him.

He brought donuts to poll workers and gave $50 at 20 sites for the workers to buy lunch. He said he has always brought food and added the cash after the COVID-19 pandemic started, because he said the workers preferred to buy lunch and not share.

"My judges actually asked if they could just buy their own. I said, 'Fine. We can help facilitate that,'" Lopez said.

But offering cash to poll workers now has the attention of the attorney general's Election Integrity Unit, which confirms the office is looking into a complaint filed by García about Lopez's gifts to poll workers.

"This is a distraction when we should talk about issues he's had months, to talk about things. And all he wants is to talk about is the kind of donut I brought for breakfast," Lopez said.

García said the action of giving out money at a polling place is not the image Illinoisans want of their elected officials.

"It's fine to take donuts, but when you start passing cash around in envelopes, it sure raises a lot of concerns," García said. "I think anytime cash is being spread around at a polling place on Election Day certainty suggests there could be efforts to move Chicago backwards. Chicago ain't moving backward."

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said García filing the complaint is a way to emphasize the difference between him and Lopez.

"He may be, more than anything, trying reinforce in the voters' minds that Ray Lopez is the past represents the Democratic machine's past," Washington said.

