15-year-old national boxing champion earns scholarship for Joliet university

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A remarkable teen from Joliet is making a big name for himself in the boxing world.

At just 15 years old, Joseph Awinongya Jr., also known as "Jojo," is an 18-time national boxing champion. His father, and boxing coach, Joseph Awinongya Sr., came from Ghana and was also a professional boxer.

Jojo's accomplishments do not stop in the ring. This spring, he will graduate from Joliet Junior College with an associate's degree. Jojo also received a scholarship to the University of St. Francis - Joliet, and plans to study either nursing or business.

Despite all he has accomplished, Jojo is still dreaming big. His goals include winning Golden Gloves when he turns 18, winning gold in the Olympics, continuing his higher education and running for mayor of Joliet.