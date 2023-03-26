WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

15-year-old national boxing champion earns scholarship for Joliet university

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 26, 2023 4:36PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A remarkable teen from Joliet is making a big name for himself in the boxing world.

At just 15 years old, Joseph Awinongya Jr., also known as "Jojo," is an 18-time national boxing champion. His father, and boxing coach, Joseph Awinongya Sr., came from Ghana and was also a professional boxer.

Jojo's accomplishments do not stop in the ring. This spring, he will graduate from Joliet Junior College with an associate's degree. Jojo also received a scholarship to the University of St. Francis - Joliet, and plans to study either nursing or business.

Despite all he has accomplished, Jojo is still dreaming big. His goals include winning Golden Gloves when he turns 18, winning gold in the Olympics, continuing his higher education and running for mayor of Joliet.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW