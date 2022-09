Street renaming honors Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty

A new street sign unveiled Saturday at 32nd Place and Paulina honors a Chicago Police who was killed in the line of duty in December 1968.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new street sign unveiled Saturday at 32nd Place and Paulina Street honors a Chicago Police who was killed in the line of duty in December 1968.

Joseph Ferguson was just 25 when he died. He was shot to death after he and he partner stopped three men to question them.

Officer Ferguson's daughter was just 3 years old at the time.

The sign is located near his family home in McKinley Park. Ferguson served on the department for three years before his death.