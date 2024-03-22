Josephine Wade to be honored with Women of Excellence award

Josephine Wade, the owner of Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham, will be honored with a Women of Excellence award by the Chicago Defender.

Josephine Wade, the owner of Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham, will be honored with a Women of Excellence award by the Chicago Defender.

Josephine Wade, the owner of Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham, will be honored with a Women of Excellence award by the Chicago Defender.

Josephine Wade, the owner of Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham, will be honored with a Women of Excellence award by the Chicago Defender.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Josephine Wade has had a profound influence on Chicago's South Side, and not just because of her soul food cooking.

Wade has owned Josephine's Southern Cooking in Chatham for decades.

On Friday night, she will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Women of Excellence awards ceremony.

It's presented by the Chicago Defender.

"Mother" Wade joined ABC7 Chicago Friday to talk more about it.

RELATED: South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says

"(The award) means an awful lot to me," she said.

Friday night's event is at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk

ABC7 Chicago's Leah Hope is one of the emcees.

The event is sold out.

Josephine's Southern Cooking is located at 436 E. 79th St.