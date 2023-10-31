Slain Philadelphia journalist had intimate relationship with murder suspect, new documents show

New documents detail relationship between suspect, journalist fatally shot in Point Breeze

A voicemail was recorded 3 minutes before Kruger was fatally shot inside his Point Breeze home

PHILADELPHIA -- New court documents obtained by Action News on Monday reveal a Philadelphia journalist was in an intimate relationship with the 19-year-old who is charged with his murder.

In those documents, police reveal they connected 19-year-old Robert Davis to the October 2 murder of 39-year-old Josh Kruger through texts and voicemails.

One of those voicemails was recorded three minutes before Kruger was fatally shot inside his Point Breeze home.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger

Kruger is heard telling someone at his door to "get out of here" and that "I'm tired of you being mean to me."

Police say the phone number that left the voicemail matches a number that belongs to Davis.

Kruger was a freelance journalist and former city employee. He was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen.

Sources told 6abc that drugs were found in Kruger's home.

Kruger was openly queer, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner, and often wrote about LGBTQ+ topics, as well as drug abuse and homelessness.

Suspect facing new charges in SEPTA shooting

Davis has also been charged in a September shooting at SEPTA's Tasker-Morris Station.

Davis was charged Monday with aggravated assault, VUFA and other crimes in the September 25 shooting in South Philadelphia.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6 a.m. on the mezzanine level of the station.

No one was injured in that shooting.