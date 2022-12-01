Justice Joy Cunningham becomes 2nd Black woman to serve on Illinois Supreme Court

Justice Lisa Holder White became the first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court this July

Joy Cunningham is now the second Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court after she was sworn in Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has a new Supreme Court Justice who was sworn in Thursday morning. Joy Cunningham becomes the second Black woman to serve on the state's highest court.

She takes the spot vacated by Justice Anne Burke, who retired Wednesday. Cunningham previously served as a First District Appellate Justice.

After her swearing in ceremony, Cunningham compared herself to a turtle sitting on a light pole, saying that like that turtle, she didn't get here alone.

"There were high expectations for my siblings for me, and boosting each other was just the way of life in my family," Cunningham said. "We were told there was nothing we couldn't do if we worked hard enough."

